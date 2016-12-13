Make Your Very First Organic Garden A Success

From understanding the proper mulch to use to planting your seeds at the right time of the year, the best way that you'll ever become an organic gardener is to learn some great tactics on how to grow. Hopefully, the tips you're about to read in this article will turn you on to the world of organics and help you to develop a green thumb.

For the fall season, plant a few fall edible plants in your garden containers. Beautiful selections of kale and mustard greens, have lovely shades of greens and purples and offer different textures to the arrangement. Add a few edible pansies to bring color to the green textures. The combination is fetching and will last well into the winter.

Check your store bought soil for pests. If you buy from big home improvement stores, your soil may have pests such as aphids. To kill the insects and their larvae, put the soil in a metal baking pan and place it covered in a 400 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool before using.

Add some earthworms into your garden soil. Earthworms are great in tunneling and loosening up the soil, giving the roots of your plants plenty of air space. They help make soil that is rich in nutrients by breaking down dead plant materials. Earthworms are a much better solution for your garden than commercial fertilizers.

Mint leaves are wonderful, but don't you despise how quickly they can take over a garden due to rapid growth? You should plant the mint in a rather large garden container or pot instead so you can monitor growth. Then, you can plant the container into the ground. However, the container walls will keep the roots held, and prevent the plant from consuming too much of your garden space.

If space is an issue, try vertical gardening. Even with the limited space of condos and townhouses, many people have thriving gardens in the small area they have using vertical gardening. By using trellised gardens one can grow pole beans, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a small place during the summer, and in the fall a wide variety of greens can be grown in the same space.

When you buy seeds for your garden, be sure to purchase seeds that are labeled "certified organic." This ensures that your plants will be organic throughout their lifespan and that the seeds you are buying aren't contaminated with chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Watch out for labels, such as "genetically engineered" or any mention of "natural" that does not include the phrase "certified organic."

When planting tomato seedlings, be sure to plant them all the way up to the first set of leaves. This allows the plant to grow a larger and deeper root system. The more roots your plant sprouts, the more tomatoes the plant will be capable of supporting and the more flavorful they will be.

Consider growing wheat grass or cat grass near the plants your cat enjoys eating. You can also put something on top of the soil around the plants that has an offensive smell to cats, such as mothballs or citrus peel.

To have the best flower garden pick plants that bloom at different times of the growing season. It is possible to find varieties of plants and flowers that bloom from January until November depending on where you live. By planting plants that peak at different times of the year you can ensure that there is always color and life in your yard.

A great way to keep insects and pests at bay in your garden is to spray your plants with a dish soap and water mixture. A mixture of one quart water and one half teaspoon dish detergent will kill off those pesky parasites. Be sure to respray every fourteen days.

For those new to gardening it is suggested to experiment with annuals. The following varieties are hardy, thrive in average soil, and take minimum care: sweet alyssum, marigold, zinnia, sunflower, nasturtium, petunia and verbena. Just remember to deadhead them frequently to encourage new flowers to grow.

Choose specific plants for dry soil. Light and sandy soils have many advantages: they warm up quickly in the springtime and drain well after wet weather. The downside is they can quickly become very dry in the summer, and plants have to work hard to extract enough moisture to survive. Certain plants are very tolerant of dry conditions, as long as they are given a helping hand when young. Once established they do well with very little water. These plants include alyssum, cosmos, hebe, lavender, rosemary, sedum and veronica.

If you do not have a lot of square footage for gardening, try using trellises or posts in your garden. Allowing certain vegetables to grow up a trellis or post rather than spreading out along the ground will allow you to grow more per square foot. You can do this with tomatoes, peas, and climbing beans.

You can maintain a garden without spending a lot of money on store-bought mulch or using pesticides on your plants. Anything that used to be alive is a great source for mulch, like leaves or kitchen waste. Remember the tips in this article, in order to maintain a great organic garden, without spending too much money!