How To Clear Your Yard Of Pesky Weeds

It has probably crossed your mind to hire a professional to landscape your yard. However, you know that it is a lot less expensive and a lot more fun to just try it yourself. You just need some advice about how to proceed. Keep reading for some solid tips that can help you create a beautiful yard.

Choose plants native to your area to plant in your yard. Native varieties require less attention because they are living in an environment that is naturally conducive to their growth. This means that taking care of them would not require a lot of maintenance. You can find information about plants that are native to your area by visiting your favorite gardening store.

Have you decided to put your home up for sale soon? Landscaping before you put your home on the market can increase your asking price. You should fix up your front lawn initially, so that your home will be appealing to buyers as they pull up to your curb. You can also develop your backyard as an outdoor living area that extends the function of your home.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

If you plan to landscape your yard, be sure to do a good amount of research on the best types of plants for your area. Some grasses grown better in warmer regions, while others can survive a tough winter with ease. The same can be true for various bushes and trees.

Always use the proper tools when doing any landscape project. If you have a stump that needs to be removed, rent a backhoe and remove it properly, do not try to do it with a truck. If you have a lot of material that needs to be moved, use wheelbarrows to reduce strain. Use the right tools for the job, and you will save yourself some grief.

Do you live in a hot and dry area? Choose plants that will live through a drought. If the summer months get really hot and dry, your local government might encourage you not to use water for your yard because it has become sparse. Do some research about different plants and choose the most resisting ones.

Take the time to talk to an experienced landscaper, or do your own research online before you begin your work. Even when creating a landscaping project yourself, it is always best to speak with someone who has this type of experience. If you are inexperienced, they can offer valuable advice or caution you away from a mistake. Getting advice from a professional can still be beneficial even if you do have some landscaping experience.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

Use an edger on your beds if you want your lawn to look well taken care of. An added bonus is that edging could raise the value of your residence as well; studies have shown that just by curving the edges on your flower beds, your property value could go up by one percent.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

Be neighborly. Landscaping equipment is expensive. Before you spend money on it, see if any of your neighbors are interesting in landscaping their yard as well. If they are, suggest that you split the cost of equipment rental. You could save a lot of money by simply taking the time to be sociable.

Those of you who want to design a landscape that does not require a lot of work year round, would be wise to plant a low maintenance yard. Clover is a great substitute for grass, as it is naturally insect resistant, and requires much less mowing than grass does.

Do not assume you're stuck with a boring, dead landscape in the winter. Look for ways to add splashes of color to your lawn. Brightly colored furniture, berry-producing woody shrubs, evergreens, and attractive hard scape designs, like pathways, can all keep your yard interesting when everything else is grey and brown.

When you are choosing tools for your landscape maintenance, keep it simple. Landscaping is an ongoing project. Consider an automatic sprinkler and the right size mower for the job. Mowing can be tedious when confronted with a large yard and an inadequate mower. However, if your yard is rather small, consider a simpler, hand-push mower that will also save money.

When you are going to be doing a landscaping project, think about how much water is going to be needed and think about the climate of the area as well. Keep in mind that water restrictions are common in some areas. If your area is one of these areas, try to find plants that won't require daily watering.

Whether your lawn needs a major overhaul, it is just time to get it growing again in the spring, aeration is a great idea. The aerating process involves punching small holes through the turf to improve soil drainage. If you have a tiny lawn, you can handle aeration with manual tools. For bigger areas, mechanical aerators are available.

This article has given you everything you need to bring life back to your yard. The things you learned about in what you just read will make you a successful landscaper with enough dedication and practice.