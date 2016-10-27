Eat Healthier: Tips For Organic Gardening

The price of produce is absolutely going through the roof as the economy continues to tank. A lot of families cannot afford to eat healthy these days and many are turning to organic gardening to grow delicious and healthy food. Whatever your reasons for wanting to go organic are, you need to check out this article.

If you want a sustainable garden, leave part of it undisturbed as a home for the wildlife in the area. The presence of native flowers, trees and grasses will attract birds and insects. You will be rewarded by an appealing and flourishing landscape.

Make your own compost. If you create your own compost at home, you can be absolutely certain of what goes into it, unlike if you purchase bags of compost from a gardening store. In addition, composting in your yard will attract helpful native wildlife such as insects that will balance the ecosystem of your garden.

In an organic garden, ruffle any seedlings with a piece of cardboard, or even your hand, a couple times each day. While this appears strange, research shows it can help plants grow larger, versus not petting them at all.

If you have plants that love acid in your organic garden, especially tomato plants, then coffee grounds make great mulch. It's simple to scatter the coffee grounds around your plants and then sit back and let the high levels of nitrogen help your acid-loving plants grow to great heights all summer long.

Carefully consider the location you choose to plant trees. Remember that your trees will likely get huge. Make sure trees are not planted too close to any structure or foundation. The costs involved, to remove a tree and roots that have gotten into your structures, can be astronomical. This will be easy to avoid with proper planning.

Weed control in your organic garden will be more challenging than a conventional garden because you can't use chemical herbicides. One of the best ways to control weeds without using chemicals is creating ground cover with mulch. Save tree trimmings and grass clippings from elsewhere in your garden and spread them around your plants to a depth of about 3 inches. This should be enough to prevent weeds from germinating and growing.

For indoor organic gardening, temperature control is very important during the early phases. Seventy degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature for most seeds to start growing. You can achieve this temperature relatively easily by installing heaters and placing the seeds near the vents. You can also purchase heat mats to place under your plant containers.

Most organic fertilizers will not harm the soft roots of plants, unlike, synthetic fertilizers. A great way to use an organic fertilizer is to mix it with the top two inches of soil next to the plant. This is called side-dressing, and it is usually worked into the soil during the growing season.

Organic gardening means trying to grow plants as naturally as possible without the use of chemicals. So when the time comes to kill harmful, plant-eating insects, try planting a few flowers in your vegetable garden. The flowers will attract beneficial insects that naturally kill the harmful ones. These beneficial insects perform other valuable services like pollination as well as pest control.

To rid your organic garden of bugs, try using a mixture of dish soap and water. Mix 2 tablespoons of dish soap into a gallon of water. Use a spray bottle to spray the foliage and soil around the plants. Before spraying your whole garden or even a whole plant, test the effect of the mixture on a few leaves and wait a few days before doing the rest.

Apply baking soda and water to your plants regularly. Just mix the two ingredients in a spray bottle and mist the leaves of your plants. This mixture acts as a natural anti-fungal treatment. Harmful pesticides can be avoided if you use a baking soda mixture at least twice a week.

Although organic gardening is often much harder than using chemicals, the reward is much greater. Growing your crops organically will offer the best reward for those who eat the foods.

While organic gardening is a great way to know exactly what is being put into your body you will have to give a little more care in washing and looking over your produce. This is because there are no products used on the produce which can lead to more bruising and pests.

Organic gardening is not difficult to do if you know the methods. It will take some experimentation to find the right combination of plants, amendments and techniques to use, in order to produce the best results in your garden. Continue to gather ideas from reading and from seasoned organic gardeners. Before long, you will have a beautiful and healthy organic garden.