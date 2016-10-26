Helpful Info For The Newbie Organic Garden Enthusiast

What do you know about organic gardening? Do you have some gardening techniques? If you do, do you wish to improve upon them? Is what you're using working with your organic garden or against it? If you cannot answer these questions confidently, look at the tips below to help grow a better organic garden.

Be sure to test your soil before you plant your garden, if you want to be successful without the need for chemicals. A home testing kit can tell you the pH of your soil, which indicates the likelihood of plant survival. A vegetable garden requires a pH of about 6.5; if your soil is off, you can supplement before your plants start to die.

When starting your organic garden, a great tip is to figure out which vegetables you should pick to plant in your garden. Some vegetables are better suited for home germination than others are. Some great vegetables to consider planting include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, basil, and more.

Plant ornamental, edible plants as part of your regular yard landscaping. Good plants to start with include rosemary, thyme varieties, sages, oregano and basil. These all look great mixed with perennials, and they will supply you with enough that you won't need to purchase them anymore - herbs are expensive at the supermarket.

While Mother Nature will eventually do the work needed to create compost from a backyard pile, even if it is not actively tended, you can give her a helping hand by adding compost starter to the mix. Compost starters, available from the garden centers, add microorganisms to the soil that help speed up the decay process.

If you are beginning an organic garden, you should make sure that you re-pot your seedlings into larger containers with a compost mix as soon as your seedlings begin crowding each other in their original containers. If you do not do this, your seeds will eventually suffocate themselves and die.

Integrate low-growing strawberries into your yard's landscape. Instead of setting aside fruit plants in a separate area, choose strawberries, such as alpine varieties, to use a ground cover that doubles as a fruit garden. These spreading, low-growing plants look attractive and grow well in areas that have a lot of sun.

When starting your organic garden, don't forget to plant companion plants. Companion plants are like very friendly neighbors. They can enrich the soil and keep pests away from your other plants. By planting them together, you can avoid the use of harmful pesticides or artificial fertilizer products.

Praise the areas of your yard where grass will not grow. Do not be discouraged. Do not try to regrow glass there. Go ahead and take this opportunity to change your ground cover a more natural choice. Look for something that is low-maintenance, and put anywhere grass is struggling to thrive.

Often times, in order to get rid of certain caterpillars or worms, you have to use a special netting that will hide them from your leafy green plants such as broccoli. This net will keep the pests out and away from damaging your crops, while maintaining the organic essence of your garden.

Use living matter to make the best compost. Though you may be tempted to start tossing everything into your compost pile, don't do it. Remember your compost is not a trashcan. Put in plenty of grass clippings, fallen leaves, and kitchen garbage such as food scraps and old leftovers. This will make your compost process faster.

If you so choose to organic garden your trees, flowers, and shrubs, it is very important that you surround them with at least 2 to 3 inches of organic material. This will provide your plants with the organic nutrients that they need. As rain falls, it will release the nutrients to the plants.

Although organic gardening is often much harder than using chemicals, the reward is much greater. Growing your crops organically will offer the best reward for those who eat the foods.

Ward off infestation of annoying garden pests like aphids by lightly spraying the stems, leaves, and buds of your flowers with a heavily diluted mixture of warm, soapy water and a few drops of liquid dish washing soap. Next, follow-up by rinsing with a generous spray of water. This is effective for even the most serious aphid problem.

Are you more informed when it comes to organic gardening? Do you have a gardening technique or do you have a better gardening technique now? Can you now use things that work with your organic garden? Hopefully, the tips above should have given you advice on growing a better organic garden.