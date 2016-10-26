The Best Ways To Grow An Organic Garden Like A Pro

Yum! There is nothing better than the taste of produce you grew in your own organic garden. There is just something about it! Maybe it is the sense of accomplishment! Or, just the fact that the tomato taste like a tomato! Needless to say, it is an accomplishment because not all gardens produce. Following are some handy tips and tricks to help your garden be a success!

Your tool handles can easily be used as handy rulers. You can use larger tools, like rakes, as measuring sticks. Simply lay the handles out on the floor and run a measuring tape next to them. Label the distances onto them using a permanent marker pen. When you are gardening next, you'll have a ruler beside you at all times.

If your flowers leaves are curling, this probably means they are not getting enough nutrients. The soil might not be rich enough, or some insects might be stealing the nutrients from your flowers. Look for eggs or bugs around the roots of your plants. Buy insecticide or additional nutrients for your plants.

When gardening, be sure to look closely for stink bug infestation, especially during Autumn. Stink bugs are attracted to tomatoes, beans and most fruits. They can do a lot of damage if they are not controlled.

Vegetable water makes a wonderful fertilizer. Next time you boil or steam your vegetables to eat, set aside the cooking water. This water is chock full of nutrients, and will provide a nice, nutritious boost to your garden. Make sure the water is thoroughly cooled first hot water can damage and even kill plant roots.

If you can't get mulch for your soil, use wet newspapers. Damp newspapers around the base of your plants will help hold moisture in the ground and protect your plants' root systems from heat and sunlight. Newspaper is biodegradable, so it will eventually degrade and actually add more nutrients to your soil.

Have a good stretch before starting gardening work. A good five to ten minute stretch will help loosen the muscles and get the heart rate up. The bodies' muscles work better and are less prone to injuries when properly warmed up. Walk around the garden a few times and do a few simple stretches and the time in the garden will be a more enjoyable experience.

Sometimes you will need to re-pot your plants. One good way to check if your plants need re-potted is to turn them over and look at the bottom. If you see many roots, it is time to get it into a new pot. If you see few roots, you may not need to disturb the plant.

Keep a garden journal. The more information you collect about your site, your plants, and successes or failures in the garden, the less likely you are to make costly mistakes in the future. Although there are many resources to guide you, the most important resource is your own experience. Always be sure to record important information, like the name and variety of the plant, the date it was planted, and where in the garden it is located.

Wind up your water hose after each time that you water your garden. Winding up your hose will keep you from tripping over it, and help you find the watering end of the hose easily any time you need it. Winding the hose on a hose reel will also help your hose last longer.

Embrace earthworms in the organic garden! Earthworms are an organic gardener's best friend. Through tunneling and their nitrogen-rich castings, they can help to aerate the soil. This improves the amount of oxygen that gets to a plant's roots, improves water retention capacity, and keeps the soil loose and workable. They actually raise much-needed minerals from the garden's subsoil to the topsoil, where plants can get the greatest benefit. These worms also break up hardpan soil, which is detrimental to root growth.

To rid your organic garden of bugs, try using a mixture of dish soap and water. Mix 2 tablespoons of dish soap into a gallon of water. Use a spray bottle to spray the foliage and soil around the plants. Before spraying your whole garden or even a whole plant, test the effect of the mixture on a few leaves and wait a few days before doing the rest.

For indoor organic gardening, temperature control is very important during the early phases. Seventy degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature for most seeds to start growing. You can achieve this temperature relatively easily by installing heaters and placing the seeds near the vents. You can also purchase heat mats to place under your plant containers.

If you want to have great organic produce but are unable to grow it yourself, then you should be sure to check out your local farmer's market. These places always have a different rotation of produce but typically have great prices for some of the best products that you can find in the area.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

You don't have to be an eco-friendly person to grow an organic garden. Perhaps you're just looking to be wallet-friendly or waistline-friendly. There are endless benefits to going organic, and the tips you've just read will help you out when you want to till up the dirt and grow your produce.